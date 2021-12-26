Dr. Francis Martinis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Martinis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Martinis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Martinis works at
Locations
Northshore Urology5400 NESCONSET HWY, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 427-5800
Suffolk Gynecology Group PC351 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (631) 427-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Martinis for many years and he has always handled my health with the utmost care and sincerity. Definitely recommend him. I always recommend him to all my friends and family as well. I trust him with my well being.
About Dr. Francis Martinis, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinis speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinis.
