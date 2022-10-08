Dr. Francis Martinez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Martinez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Martinez, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
-
2
Maternal Fetal Medicine - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 700, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
-
3
Women's Services - East Valley1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I met Dr Martinez when I was 8 weeks pregnant with my third baby, who was extremely high risk. He was very thorough and thought of every option for my case. Because of the trauma that I had experienced with doctors in the past and losing my second child when he was a day old, he comforted me and answered every question and concern I had. I could call his office whenever, and he would personally call me back. I wholeheartedly believe that I had a successful pregnancy and birth because of having Dr Martinez on my side. I could never thank him enough. His patience, knowledge, and bedside manner were impeccable.
About Dr. Francis Martinez, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053392670
Education & Certifications
- Rockford Memorial Hospital|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.