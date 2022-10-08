See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Francis Martinez, DO

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis Martinez, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Maternal Fetal Medicine - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 700, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Services - East Valley
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Francis Martinez, DO

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053392670
Education & Certifications

  • Rockford Memorial Hospital|St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Northwest Medical Center|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Northwest Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Tucson Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francis Martinez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

