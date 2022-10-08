Overview

Dr. Francis Martinez, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

