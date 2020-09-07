Dr. Francis Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Manning, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Manning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Manning works at
Locations
-
1
Manning & Rommel Associates2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 393-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
My appointment was accidentally cancelled. The staff and Dr. Manning fit me in. When I returned for a follow up, the supervisor took me into a room and apologized. She then explained they realized how the error happened and assured me a policy was put into place to avoid this happening again. Very good customer service and patient care.
About Dr. Francis Manning, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891787404
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.