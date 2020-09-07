Overview

Dr. Francis Manning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Manning works at Manning & Rommel Associates in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.