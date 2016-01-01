Overview

Dr. Francis Luk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Luk works at AdventHealth Medical Group Rheumatology at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.