Dr. Long Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Long Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Long Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Long Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
F Allen Long MD421 Cox Blvd, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-7040
- 2 505 N Columbia Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long Jr?
Dr. Allen Long & his staff are outstanding. They go above & beyond to take care of their patients. His knowledge & experience makes him one of the best practitioners in the area.
About Dr. Francis Long Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790985133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long Jr works at
Dr. Long Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Long Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.