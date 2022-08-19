Dr. Francis Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ
Dr. Le works at
Locations
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Cardiology - Panama City2202 State Ave Ste 303, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 916-5518Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le is an expert in his field! He goes above and beyond for his patients. I have been a patient of his since March 2020 after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after COVID. Dr. Le listens and hears what you are experiencing. He has worked diligently to resolve my cardiac issues. He gave me my life back on August 3, 2022. I came to an appointment after experiencing continual strong AFIB this summer. Dr Le attempted to cardiovert me but my heart would not. After admitting me, and running tests…Dr. Le completed AV node ablation and implanted a CRT-D device. I was able to go home within 3 days feeling better than I have all summer, actually better than I have since 2020. Dr. Le is very very knowledgeable and extremely dedicated!! If you need a cardiologist I would recommend you see him! I will continue to drive from GA for treatment because I am that confident in him!
About Dr. Francis Le, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1134236508
Education & Certifications
- Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ
- Boston University Medical Center
- Washington University Depart of Mathe
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.