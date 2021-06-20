Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagattuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Lagattuta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LAGS Spine and Sportscare Medical Centers,Inc308 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 269-6906
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagattuta?
Treating pain is one of the most difficult things a Physician can do. Unless you have a spinal condition that is contributing to your pain, the best thing you can do is lose weight and exercise/swim for your back issue. If you want pills, you will find them. But, ultimately, its on you, not the Doctor. Own your stuff. Lagz is a good Doctor and he will tell you the dangers and if your willing, he will help you. But please, don't b.s. and say you were misled.
About Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992799704
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagattuta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagattuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagattuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagattuta works at
Dr. Lagattuta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagattuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagattuta speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagattuta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagattuta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagattuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagattuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.