Overview

Dr. Francis Lagattuta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Lagattuta works at LAGS Spine and Sportscare Medical Centers,Inc in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.