Overview

Dr. Francis La Rosa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. La Rosa works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.