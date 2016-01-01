Overview

Dr. Francis Kaszuba, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Billings Clinic, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Kaszuba works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Tampa, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL and Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.