Dr. Francis Johns, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Johns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Artisan Plastic Surgery6154 State Route 30 Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 972-4682
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I turned 66 this year and was very dissatisfied with my face. My jowls were very heavy my neck saggy and wrinkled . Thru the years I took excellent care of my face using the best serum and moisturizing and all the machines on the market . I have them all.But nothing was doing the trick to help firm up my face. I decided to seek help and after reading all the reviews and hearing all the great stuff I decided to see Dr. Johns.I told him my concerns and what I would like to do and he listened. When I was done he said I think you should consider a mini lift because with all your concerns that would give you the best results.I really hadn't considered this but after listening to his expertise wisdom I new it was my answer. After 2 weeks I was back to work.My face looks amazing "Review 500". I never get tired of the compliments on how wonderful of a job was done and you can't see any scars or marks. He is definitely the best.
About Dr. Francis Johns, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Virginia
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
273 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
