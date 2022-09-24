See All Plastic Surgeons in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Francis Johns, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Francis Johns, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (273)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Francis Johns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Johns works at Artisan Plastic Surgery in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Artisan Plastic Surgery
    6154 State Route 30 Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 972-4682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 273 ratings
    Patient Ratings (273)
    5 Star
    (247)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johns?

    Sep 24, 2022
    I turned 66 this year and was very dissatisfied with my face. My jowls were very heavy my neck saggy and wrinkled . Thru the years I took excellent care of my face using the best serum and moisturizing and all the machines on the market . I have them all.But nothing was doing the trick to help firm up my face. I decided to seek help and after reading all the reviews and hearing all the great stuff I decided to see Dr. Johns.I told him my concerns and what I would like to do and he listened. When I was done he said I think you should consider a mini lift because with all your concerns that would give you the best results.I really hadn't considered this but after listening to his expertise wisdom I new it was my answer. After 2 weeks I was back to work.My face looks amazing "Review 500". I never get tired of the compliments on how wonderful of a job was done and you can't see any scars or marks. He is definitely the best.
    Marla Mallich — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francis Johns, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francis Johns, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johns to family and friends

    Dr. Johns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francis Johns, MD.

    About Dr. Francis Johns, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376574152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johns works at Artisan Plastic Surgery in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Johns’s profile.

    Dr. Johns has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    273 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Francis Johns, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.