Dr. Francis Janton III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Janton III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Janton III works at
Locations
Medical Office Building 2 - Neurology - Pinnaclehealth Neurosurgery and Neurosciences Institute2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 400, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2520
Lori Dunn D.o.4310 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 920-4325
Penn Hand Specialists2015 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 782-4785
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francis Janton III, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861456675
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janton III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janton III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janton III has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janton III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Janton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janton III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.