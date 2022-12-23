See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Iacobellis works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 14050 Town Loop Blvd in Orlando, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 14050 Town Loop Blvd
    14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 326-5485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony
    340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 237-0787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  
Dry Skin
  
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Boil
  
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  
Impetigo
  
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  
Rosacea
  
Scabies
  
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Chickenpox
Dandruff
  
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  
Melanoma
  
Microdermabrasion
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  
Third-Degree Burns
Ulcer
  
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    • 1199SEIU
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Very nice Dr.
    — Dec 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
    About Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386620631
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Northern Westchester Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacobellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iacobellis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iacobellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iacobellis has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacobellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacobellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacobellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

