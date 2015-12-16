Dr. Francis Huttinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huttinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Huttinger, MD
Dr. Francis Huttinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Health at Northborough Crossing333 SW Cutoff, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (774) 570-5000
Belmont Street Neurology67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6641
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Huttinger is smart and empathetic. He patiently answered all of my questions. I was hospitalized and had the opportunity to see him over the course of several days. I highly recommend him.
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164776449
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
