Overview

Dr. Francis Hussey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Hussey works at Fpn - North Point Obgyn in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.