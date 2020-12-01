Overview

Dr. Francis Hussey III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Hussey III works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.