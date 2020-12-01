Dr. Francis Hussey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Hussey III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Hussey III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Hussey III works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3451 Pine Ridge Rd Bldg 601, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 263-1641
Total Back Care Center Inc130 Tamiami Trl N Ste 210, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Intelligent, Knowledgable and Caring. I've been a patient for more than 10 years and Dr. Hussey continues to be one of the best physicians that has treated me.
About Dr. Francis Hussey III, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588663595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussey III works at
Dr. Hussey III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussey III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussey III.
