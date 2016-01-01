Overview

Dr. Francis Hinsberg, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Hinsberg works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

