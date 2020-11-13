Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Healy, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Healy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Trancas St Ste 301, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-1447
-
2
Queen of the Valley Medical Center1000 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, been taking great care of me. Saved my life back in 2013. Have a great rapport with him and trust him.
About Dr. Francis Healy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1477534881
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
