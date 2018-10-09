See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Francis Hayden, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Francis Hayden, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Francis Hayden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Hayden works at The Guidance Center Of Westchester in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Guidance Center Of Westchester
    150 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 613-0700
  2. 2
    Francis Hayden M.d.
    138 S Columbus Ave Fl 1, Mount Vernon, NY 10553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 509-2325
  3. 3
    Wingspan Psychiatric LLC
    981 Morris Park Ave Apt 2A, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 701-3285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?

    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr.Hayden is efficient in both diagnosing and starting a treatment plan. He gave me a numerous amount of option and explained them thoroughly and made me feel optimistic about my next steps . I had a wonderful experience.
    Bronx, NY — Oct 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francis Hayden, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francis Hayden, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayden to family and friends

    Dr. Hayden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hayden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francis Hayden, MD.

    About Dr. Francis Hayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346334653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brescia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayden has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Francis Hayden, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.