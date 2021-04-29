Dr. Francis Guerra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Guerra, DMD
Overview
Dr. Francis Guerra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Franklin471 W Central St Ste 1, Franklin, MA 02038 Directions (774) 203-4787
-
2
Gentle Dental Franklin472 W Central St Ste 1, Franklin, MA 02038 Directions (774) 203-4787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerra?
Absolutely, I would recommend Dr G to everyone. He is a pro ,as well as making the patient feel comfortable and relaxed. His friendly demeanor and ability to relate to people is a breath of fresh air. It is easy to tell that he treats PEOPLE not just patients.
About Dr. Francis Guerra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1497118459
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guerra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.