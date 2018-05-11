Dr. Grumbine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Grumbine, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Grumbine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Grumbine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard P Marvel MD LLC6569 N Charles St Ste 306, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 828-2765
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Greater Balt Med Cen6701 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grumbine?
Dr. Grumbine is an excellent surgeon. He has preformed 2 surgeries on me in the past 8 months. I trust his medical opinion without hesitation. Great bedside manner. Very caring. His office and staff are the best in Baltimore.
About Dr. Francis Grumbine, MD
- Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982615019
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grumbine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumbine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grumbine works at
Dr. Grumbine has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grumbine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumbine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumbine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumbine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumbine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.