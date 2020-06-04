Overview

Dr. Francis Goldshmid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cortez, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goldshmid works at Southwest Medical Group, Market Street in Cortez, CO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.