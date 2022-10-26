See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Francis Geissler, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francis Geissler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Geissler works at Eye MDs of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Trichiasis and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Narrows Optical
    4707 S 19th St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Eye MDs of Puget Sound
    2401 Bristol Ct SW Ste B101, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Eye MDs of Puget Sound
    4717 S 19th St Ste 103, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 26, 2022
Dr. Geissler was knowledgeable and understanding after I had a stroke. He was able to do the proper testing and walk me through signs and symptoms to pay attention for.
— Oct 26, 2022
About Dr. Francis Geissler, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1386683837
Education & Certifications

  • Med U Sc/Storm Eye Inst
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francis Geissler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geissler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Geissler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Geissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Geissler has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Trichiasis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geissler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Geissler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geissler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

