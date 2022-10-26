Overview

Dr. Francis Geissler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Geissler works at Eye MDs of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Trichiasis and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

