Dr. Francis Ferraro, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Ferraro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Conemaugh Neurosurgery Assoc1111 Franklin St Ste 130, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-5724
Conemaugh Neurosurgery Assoc339 W Union St, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 534-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
very satfi with all he is doing for me.
About Dr. Francis Ferraro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821096876
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Neurosurgery
