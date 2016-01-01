Dr. Francis Eshun, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Eshun, MB CHB
Overview
Dr. Francis Eshun, MB CHB is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1765
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 250-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francis Eshun, MB CHB
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ghana
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
