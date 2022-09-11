Dr. Eickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Eickman, MD
Dr. Francis Eickman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Union Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants PA1083 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-8647
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Emergency Medicine101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Union Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eickman is very knowledgeable and thorough. Makes me feel very comfortable and does not rush his visit with me.
About Dr. Francis Eickman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
