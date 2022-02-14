Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dysarz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD
Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Surgery Specialists of St Louis1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 644-5151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
I saw Dr. Dysarz initially for a fractured wrist, which he operated on and repaired successfully. On a follow-up visit, he detected Dupuytren's contracture on both of my hands in the early stages. Once the Dupuytren's had matured enough (for the insurance companies) Dr. Dysarz was able to perform the Xiaflex procedure (non-surgically) on my hands. Extremely happy with the outcome. Let's put it this way: I drive 150 miles one way to see Dr. Dysarz, and am happy to do so. I highly recommend Dr. Dysarz for Dupuytren's patients or anyone requiring orthopedic hand surgery.
About Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German, Indonesian and Spanish
- 1245219484
- University of S. Florida College of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- St Louis University
- Hand Surgery
