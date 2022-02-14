Overview

Dr. Francis Dysarz III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Dysarz III works at Surgery Specialists of St Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.