Dr. Francis Downey, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Downey works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

