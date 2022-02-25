Dr. Derk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Derk, DPM
Dr. Francis Derk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Associated Foot Specialists of San Antonio3026 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (830) 792-2660
Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 617-5300
One of the best doctors I've ever been to. He takes his time with you & truly cares about your wellbeing. The staff is also friendly & professional.
About Dr. Francis Derk, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831119361
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Derk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Derk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.