Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayrit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dayrit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Pulmonary - West Columbia2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 104, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-0464
-
2
Carolina Pulmonary - Northeast Columbia720 Rabon Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 936-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lexington Sleep Solutions - Columbia109 Barton Creek Ct Ste A, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 791-2683
-
4
Lexington Sleep Solutions - Irmo7043 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 791-2683
-
5
Lexington Sleep Solutions - West Columbia109 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-2683
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Newberry County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dayrit?
Very good
About Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Spanish
- 1669405874
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayrit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayrit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayrit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayrit works at
Dr. Dayrit has seen patients for Emphysema, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayrit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dayrit speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayrit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayrit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayrit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayrit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.