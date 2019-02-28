See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD

Pulmonology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dayrit works at CAROLINA PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Pulmonary - West Columbia
    2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 104, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-0464
  2. 2
    Carolina Pulmonary - Northeast Columbia
    720 Rabon Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lexington Sleep Solutions - Columbia
    109 Barton Creek Ct Ste A, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 791-2683
  4. 4
    Lexington Sleep Solutions - Irmo
    7043 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 791-2683
  5. 5
    Lexington Sleep Solutions - West Columbia
    109 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 791-2683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669405874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Dayrit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayrit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dayrit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dayrit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dayrit has seen patients for Emphysema, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayrit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayrit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayrit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayrit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayrit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

