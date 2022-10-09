See All Psychiatrists in Williamsport, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Daly Jr works at Crossroads Counseling in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Counseling Inc.
    501 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701 (570) 323-7535
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2022
    He was very helpful and gave me a lot of info about my illness. Things have been rough and he was nice to me
    April — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336148295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Daly Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Daly Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Daly Jr works at Crossroads Counseling in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Daly Jr's profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

