Dr. Francis Cullen, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Cullen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Francis J. Cullen MD5 Palisades Dr Ste 110, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 482-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Explained everything to me in words I could understand. Feel confident with him doing the procedure on me. Office staff also outstanding.
About Dr. Francis Cullen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cullen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullen.
