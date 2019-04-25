Dr. Francis Cruz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Cruz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Francis Cruz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vallejo, CA.
Locations
John Comyns DDS1915 Springs Rd, Vallejo, CA 94591 Directions (707) 515-6586
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had the good fortune of having Dr. Francis Cruz as my dentist in Valejo, CA for already several years. He has taken care of my whole family - doing root canals, crowns, fixing broken teeth, you name it. It is undeniable that we became trusting his work and his advice completely while his work has been outstanding. I highly recommend! Cazmanul - actual patient
About Dr. Francis Cruz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801983663
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.