Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Corrigan works at Solas Health, PLLC in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Lumberton, NC, Fayetteville, NC, Sanford, NC, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Solas Health
    285 Olmsted Blvd Ste 1, Pinehurst, NC 28374 (910) 295-7246
    Solas Health
    4308 Ludgate St, Lumberton, NC 28358 (910) 295-7246
    Solas Health
    2911 Breezewood Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28303 (910) 295-7246
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Solas Health
    201 Commercial Ct, Sanford, NC 27330 (910) 295-7246
    Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD
    204 Ashville Ave Ste 60, Cary, NC 27518 (919) 460-7246
    Solas Health
    8001 Creedmoor Rd Ste 107, Raleigh, NC 27613
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Rex Hospital

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fracture
Headache
Knee Disorders
Leg Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Opioid Dependence
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pain Management
Pain Medication Management
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Physical Therapy
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Injections
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Substance Use Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    Elderplan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Healthgram
    Humana
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American
    Wells Fargo Insurance
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 03, 2018
    After several bad experiences at local clinics, I was referred to Solas Pain Management in Pinehurst, NC. Thank God I found this place. I've truly received the best pain management of my life. My physician, Dr. Francis Corrigan, is without exception the best pain doctor I have visited. He is clinically expert, caring and compassionate. I am extremely grateful for his care and all the help I receive at Solas. The staff I've encountered have been fantastic. I would not hesitate to recommend this c
    NC, NC — Dec 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD

    Pain Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1275539330
    Education & Certifications

    Harvard Medical School
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Lakenau Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Grinnell College , Iowa
    Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corrigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corrigan has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corrigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

