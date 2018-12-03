Overview

Dr. Francis Corrigan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Corrigan works at Solas Health, PLLC in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Lumberton, NC, Fayetteville, NC, Sanford, NC, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.