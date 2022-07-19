See All Neurologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Francis Conidi, DO

Neurology
3 (41)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Francis Conidi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Conidi works at Florida Center for Headache and Sports Neurology in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ft. Lauderdale Office
    1823 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-7272
    PGA Office
    2525 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-7272
    Florida Center for Headache and Neurology
    10377 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-7272

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 19, 2022
    very knowledgeable doctor and nice professional staff
    walaa soliman — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Conidi, DO

    • Neurology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1669549374
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp-Harvard University
    • Boston City Hosp/Boston Univ
    • St Elizabeths Hosp-Tufts U
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
