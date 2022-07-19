Dr. Francis Conidi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Conidi, DO
Overview
Dr. Francis Conidi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Conidi works at
Locations
Ft. Lauderdale Office1823 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (772) 337-7272
PGA Office2525 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (772) 337-7272
Florida Center for Headache and Neurology10377 S Us Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable doctor and nice professional staff
About Dr. Francis Conidi, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp-Harvard University
- Boston City Hosp/Boston Univ
- St Elizabeths Hosp-Tufts U
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conidi has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conidi speaks German and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Conidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conidi.
