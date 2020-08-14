Dr. Francis Collins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Collins Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
- 2 15 Regional Dr Fl 2, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
So lucky to have Dr. Collins as my Primary Care Provider. Very thorough! If something is going on that needs to be addressed, he’ll figure it out! If he can’t, he will refer to someone who he believes can!
About Dr. Francis Collins Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
