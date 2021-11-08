Dr. Francis Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Clark, DPM
Overview
Dr. Francis Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from CCPM and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Francis J Clark Dpm3584 W 9000 S Ste 301, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 255-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1 year check up after surgery. Answered all my questions and made recommendations to keep healing and prevent further issues.
About Dr. Francis Clark, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477649234
Education & Certifications
- Doxey Hatch / Va Medical Center Salt Lake City, Ut
- CCPM
- Brigham Young Univ
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.