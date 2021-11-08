See All Podiatrists in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Francis Clark, DPM

Podiatry
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Francis Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from CCPM and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Foot & Ankle Institute in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Francis J Clark Dpm
    3584 W 9000 S Ste 301, West Jordan, UT 84088 (801) 255-8633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 08, 2021
    1 year check up after surgery. Answered all my questions and made recommendations to keep healing and prevent further issues.
    Josh — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Francis Clark, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1477649234
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Doxey Hatch / Va Medical Center Salt Lake City, Ut
    Medical Education
    CCPM
    Undergraduate School
    Brigham Young Univ
    Board Certifications
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Foot & Ankle Institute in West Jordan, UT.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

