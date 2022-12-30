Overview

Dr. Francis Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, PC in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

