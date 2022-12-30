Dr. Francis Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons, PC1140 Welsh Rd Ste 220, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Excellent and honest physician. I was getting considerable pressure from another eye surgeon to get my cataracts removed. Came to see Dr Clark why reassured me that it is always elective and Can be waited upon. Very kind physician also
About Dr. Francis Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043202930
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1044 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.