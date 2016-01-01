Overview

Dr. Francis Carroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at West Chester Heart & Vascular in Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.