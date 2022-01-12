Overview

Dr. Francis Carmody Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Carmody Sr works at FRANCIS XAVIER CARMODY MD PA in Towson, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.