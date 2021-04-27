Dr. Capobianco Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Capobianco Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Capobianco Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Capobianco Jr works at
Locations
Aller Counseling & Consulting Inc2412 Professional Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-7033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with this doctor for over six years been the best psychiatrist I’ve ever seen it’s very caring and listens and help solve a lot of problems in my life I would recommend him to anybody he’s a great guy and his staff is wonderful Judy at the desk is the sweetest lady you can meet thank you for all your great care
About Dr. Francis Capobianco Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588770580
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capobianco Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capobianco Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capobianco Jr works at
Dr. Capobianco Jr has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capobianco Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Capobianco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capobianco Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capobianco Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capobianco Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.