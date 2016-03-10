Dr. Caban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Caban, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francis Caban, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Caban Skin Institute109 Margaret St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 654-2544
Caban Skin Institute4164 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-7546
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor!
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Puerto Rico
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of South Florida
Dr. Caban has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caban speaks Spanish.
