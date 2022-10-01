Overview

Dr. Francis Brescia Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dauphin, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Brescia Jr works at MDVIP - Dauphin, Pennsylvania in Dauphin, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.