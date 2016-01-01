Overview

Dr. Francis Brennan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downingtown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Brennan works at Gateway Family Practice Newtown Square in Downingtown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.