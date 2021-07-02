Overview

Dr. Francis Bayaca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Petaluma, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Bayaca works at Continuum Care Northbay LLC in Petaluma, CA with other offices in Watsonville, CA and Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.