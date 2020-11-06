Dr. Francis Baccay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Baccay, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Baccay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Medical College, General Surgery Ny Medical College, Surgery Critical Care-Surgery St Vincent'S Med Ctr, General Surgery
Dr. Baccay works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
-
2
Advanced Surgeons19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1700, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 347-0162
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
This was the first time seeing dr.Baccay and all the people working with him were actually great!!! He lanced a cyst that was infected on my moms back!! He was very caring and kind!! Actually the whole staff in that office was fabulous!! Dr. Baccay made my mom feel safe and relaxed as she is 83 years old and very nervous!! Anyone that needs a dr like him should definitely go here!!
About Dr. Francis Baccay, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baccay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baccay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baccay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baccay has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baccay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baccay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baccay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baccay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baccay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.