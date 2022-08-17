Overview

Dr. Francis Averill, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Averill works at St. Francis Sleep, Allergy & Lung Institute in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.