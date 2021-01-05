Overview

Dr. Francis Akom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Akom works at Ravenel Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.