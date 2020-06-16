Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francis Adams, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Adams Office530 1st Ave Ste 5D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7951
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
What a GEM, nope DIAMOND! Dr. Francis, took his time to meet with me and go over my concerns. After doing all the tests required he took the time to explain ALL the results. I left his office confident that my concerns were discussed. He is very knowledgable and shared in his knowledge. Explaining all the procedures the I did and will take.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1811099625
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Georgetown U Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
