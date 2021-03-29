Dr. Francine Yep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Yep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francine Yep, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Yep works at
Locations
-
1
Berkeley Outpatient Center3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 310, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 985-5020
-
2
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundtn350 30th St Ste 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8290
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yep?
I've never been with a doctor as personable, attentive and soulful as Dr Yep.
About Dr. Francine Yep, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760456149
Education & Certifications
- Santa Rosa Family Medicine-Affiliated Ucsf
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yep works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yep, there are benefits to both methods.