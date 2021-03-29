Overview

Dr. Francine Yep, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Yep works at John Muir Health in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.