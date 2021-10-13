Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD
Dr. Francine Vagotis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Vagotis Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Center4940 Cascade Rd SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-6400
- University of Michigan Health - West
Dr Vagotis did my breast augmentation in August and I could not be more satisfied with the results and the experience with her and entire staff. The office is chic and clean. The staff is caring, informative, through and quick. Dr Vagotis has been doing these surgeries for decades and the results of her work prove extensive, successful experience. she was able to get me in for surgery 3 weeks after my consultation with I appreciated since my situation did not allow me to be on a months long wait list. My after care instructions were very clear and my healing process was quick and unproblematic since her surgery performance was so smooth. I would recommend Vagotis to family and friends looking for any type of enhancements. I am very grateful for my experience from start to finish (3 months post op).
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Connell Cosmetic
- Blodgett Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Muskingum College
